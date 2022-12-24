Director-producer Aanand L. Rai and his team are celebrating the first anniversary of his streaming movie ‘Atrangi Re’.

The film featured Akshay Kumar as the lead along with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, and told the story of a girl who becomes mentally ill after suffering a childhood trauma.

Taking to his Instagram, the director shared pictures of himself with Akshay Kumar. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He wrote in the caption, “Some memories are unforgettable, remaining ever vivid and heartwarming.”

Akshay played the role of an imaginary magician named Sajjad. Sara also took to her social media to share some BTS clips and fond memories from the sets of ‘Atrangi Re’. She also penned down a heartfelt note, thanking the team, director Aanand L. Rai, choreographer Vijay Ganguly and her co-stars.

In the caption, she wrote: “A year ago, today, I shared Rinku Suryavanshi with all of you. Can’t believe how time has flown. It feels like just yesterday that @aanandlrai sir was making me swing soda bottles in Bihar and @vijayganguly was trying to teach me ‘heroine wali ada’ in Madurai.”

She added in her caption, “I wish I could just go back and do all those 2 hour drives on the outskirts of UP-Bihar, late nights baarish shoots in Varanasi, sunrise drives in Delhi with sir, long steady cam shots with sprints and thumkas, and of course the idlis and sambar that @dhanushkraja would feed us and the sarson ka saag that @akshaykumar sir got us all.

“Seema Ji I so miss being beaten by chappals by you because every moment after that you’ve just been so loving, helpful and giving to me. Missing @aanandlrai and his laad-pyaar a lot today.”

‘Atrangi Re’ released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021, and received a positive response overall, although many netizens objected to the portrayal of mental health in the film.

