ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sara Ali Khan seen having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill at Mumbai restaurant

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Sara Ali Khan was photographed on a dinner date with cricketer Shubman Gill at a Mumbai restaurant.

A picture of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman enjoying a meal together is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Earlier there were rumours that Shubman was dating Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Sara Ali Khan is actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s elder daughter. She was earlier rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan, with whom she was seen in the film ‘Love Aajkal 2’. Shubman Gill is part of the Indian cricket team and started his international cricket career in February 2017.

On the acting front, Sara, who was last seen on screen in ‘Atrangi Re’, will next be seen in ‘Gaslighit’ alongside Vikrant Massey. She also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

20220830-165003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vikrant Massey chuffed about shooting ‘Sector 36’ in Delhi

    Chandan Roy Sanyal begins shooting for Prakash Jha’s ‘Aashram 2’

    Peter Andre’s wife plans ‘naked’ birthday gift

    ‘Comedy Factory’ to kickstart by hosting Mumbai Police