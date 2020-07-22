Mommy so young! Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic with Amrita

Sara Ali Khan has shared a picture from her childhood with mother Amrtia Singh and brother Ibrahim, with a dash of funky rhyming.

“Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter Riot of colours with Water Slaughter …Mommy so young I almost forgot her …Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her …But it was healthy fun with no totter …After all she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor,” wrote Sara alongside the pictures that she posted.

The snapshot is from a Holi celebration and has the three of them hugging each other. Amrita’s face is covered in red ‘gulaal’ while and Sara with her chubby cheeks looks cute.