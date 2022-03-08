Sara Ali Khan turns business woman, invests in retail brand ‘The Souled Store’

Since her debut in 2018, Sara Ali Khan has gained a reputation as a bankable actor and she has no dearth of projects. She is also a much sought after celebrities when it comes to brand endorsements. At the age of 26, Sara Ali Khan is charting a successful route in Bollywood. She has now added another feather to her cap – an entrepreneur.

Sara made an official announcement yesterday that she has decided to foray into the world of entrepreneurship. On her social media handle, the actress shared a fun and colourful picture of herself with The Souled Store logo at the top and said, “Today’s the day! ???? I have been waiting so long to make this announcement. I am very proud to let you all know that I’ve invested in @thesouledstore. It’s the first of its kind investment for me. I met the founders and the team of the #MadeInIndia brand last month and we were an instant match! It gives me so much joy to present our FUN & FRESH Summer drop to you on The Souled Store website and app. Hope you enjoy my picks! Stay tuned for more fun drops.”

The actress said that she identified with the brand she was investing in. The Souled Store has managed to create a niche in the casual wear space within a very short period of time. She further said, “Being an ardent pop-culture lover, and a firm believer in originality and comfort being as important as fashion, I see the brand as a perfect fit to invest in”.

The Souled Store is a brand founded in 2013 and has found massive popularity with the youth of the country with their pop/music/sports/superhero/movies/music themed product designs.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re. She will soon be seen in Luka Chuppi with Vicky Kaushal and she has Nakhrewali and The Immortal Ashwatthama lined up in her kitty.