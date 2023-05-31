ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sara Ali Khan visits Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

She was seen offering prayers at ‘Garbhagriha’.

Sanjay Guru, a priest of Mahakaleshwar temple, said that after paying obeisance at the ‘Garbhagriha’, Sara also participated in prayers to ‘Nandi Baba’. She arrived in Ujjain via Indore early this morning.

The actress, who often visits the temple, also perfomed pooja at ‘Tirthakot Kund’.

Sara’s temple visit preceds the release of her upcoming film – ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke’.

20230531-110002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Families of 4 top TV soaps to appear in ‘Banni Chow’...

    Kartik Aryan’s posts a ‘Dhamaka’ poser for fans

    ‘Rocketry: The Nambi effect’ world premiere at Cannes Film Festival

    Series exploring love story between Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari in...