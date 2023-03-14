Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai for Punit Balana — a fashion designer from Rajasthan who launched his latest collection which reflected the desert state’s folklore, culture and joy.

Walking the ramp for Punit for Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, Sara said: “The collection highlights textures inspired by the Kalbelia community of Rajasthan, their folklore, literature and the culture that not only binds the Indian state of Rajasthan but one that also acts as a bridge between this state and Indian culture in a larger context.

“I am thrilled to be walking for Punit Balana and showcasing his stunning collection, which stays true to its meaning of celebration of a joyous occasion,” she added.

Punit, who hails from Jaipur, says that he draws inspiration from “our rich heritage, the philosophies of culture and the voices from history”.

The audience was treated to an exhilarating live performance by Kalbelia dancers, which beautifully captured the essence of the ‘Utsav’ collection.

With block prints inspired by Rajasthani history, particularly that of the Kalbelia community, and bandhani, the latest collection represented craftsmanship in terms of silhouettes, ranging from classic collection outfits to new, contemporary ones — reimagined lehengas and peplum sets, heavily embellished kurtas for men and many more to suit the effortless sartorial sensibilities of the modern-day woman and man.

Speaking about the collection and his show at Lakme Fashion week, designer Punit Balana says: “For me, what’s most important while designing a new collection are my roots, my surroundings. I never have to look beyond Jaipur and Rajasthan for inspiration. There’s so much about our history that remains untapped and I really hope that one collection after another, I can show people how contemporary our culture can truly be.”

The designs showcased on the ramp were styled along with stunning jewellery pieces from JKJ Jewellers in Jaipur, which complemented each ensemble from the ‘Utsav’ collection perfectly.

