ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sara Ali Khan wraps up last scene of 2022, shares pictures from sets

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Sara Ali Khan is on a wrap up spree. After finishing the shoot of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, she went to the U.K. to kick start the shoot of her next film.

Shooting for her fourth film of the year, the actress wrapped up the hectic month of December and shot for her last scene of the year, 2022.

She will be back on the schedule of the film again in January after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Taking to her social media, Sara shared a picture from the sets of her ongoing project as she wrapped up the project. While expressing her excitement to shoot her last shot of the year. She captioned the post: “AND THAT’S A WRAP ON DECEMBER 2022! JUST GAVE THE LAST SHOT OF THE YEAR. see you NOW in 2023.”

In the selfie with her team, Sara can be seen donning the action avatar with a few bruises on her face. She is reportedly shooting for Jagan Shakti’s next film alongside Tiger Shroff in London.

Sara later put up a picture of her with her bags and seemingly, she’s set to return home for Christmas.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock Films’ next opposite Vicky Kaushal, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

20221224-164403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Riya Deepsi on challenges she faced to learn riding a bike

    Vivek Agnihotri’s next is not ‘The Delhi Files’; Find out why

    ‘Rangbaaz 3’ trailer charts journey of gangster-politician Haroon Shah Ali Baig

    Srushti Tawde says ‘Nishaana’ from ‘Blurr’ gave her lot of creative...