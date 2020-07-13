Canindia News

Sara Ali Khan’s driver tests positive for Covid-19

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE01

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan’s driver has tested positive for Covid-19. However, the actress, her family and other staff members have tested negative.

On Monday night, Sara took to her verified Instagram account to share the news about her driver who has been shifted to a quarantine centre by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

The actress wrote: “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for COVID- 19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre.”

“My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions.”

“A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone!”

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in the comedy “Coolie No. 1.”

Leave a Comment

