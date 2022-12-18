ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sara plays freedom fighter Usha Mehta in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’

NewsWire
0
0

Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up the shoot of her third film this year with ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. Sara plays the role of the Mumbai-basd freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the movie.

Earlier in the year she was seen in the streaming movie ‘Atrangi Re’, and now she has completed the shoot of Laxman Utekar’s untitled next project and ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey.

The actress took to the stories section of her Instagram on Sunday, and dropped a bunch of pictures from the sets. She kept her fans updated as she shot a late night schedule for ‘Ae Watan, Mere Watan’ after her fashion show, eventually wrapping in the morning by 10:44 a.m. She shared another photo after the wrap, with her team.

Sharing a picture of the wrap-up cake which wrote: “It’s a wrap, Tune-in-to 42.34m”. She wrote on one of the pictures: “Ae Watan, Mere Watan”.

The actress has a packed slate for the next year with films belonging to different genre like Pawan Kriplani’s ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal and the other being ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

Apart from all this, her new film ‘Metro: In Dino’ with Anurag Basu and Aditya Roy Kapoor, too, is in the pipeline.

20221218-160803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nicole Kidman misses Oscar nominees’ luncheon due to torn hamstring

    Aanand L Rai marks eight years of ‘Raanjhanaa’ on day one...

    Kiran Abbavaram, Chandini Chowdary-starrer ‘Sammathame’ to premiere on Aha soon

    Anushka Ranjan urges all to take Covid protocols seriously