Sara ‘scolded’ mum Amrita Singh for buying a towel for Rs 1600, reveals Vicky

Actor Vicky Kaushal has disclosed a peculiar secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel.

Vicky and Sara will be seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ promoting there upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.’

He reveals: “During the shoot of this film on one day, I witnessed Sara scolding Amrita Ma’am. I wondered what happened, so I asked her if everything was alright. She replied, ‘no yaar, my mom bought a towel worth 1600 Rupees.”

“I thought this couldn’t be true; she must be faking it. So, I asked her again, and she reiterated that yes, it was indeed true. Who buys a towel worth 1600 Rupees and she was scolding Amrita ma’am for this.”

Sara further light-heartedly added: “Of course, why not use one of the free towels available in the vanity van? Why buy a towel worth 1600 rupees?”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

