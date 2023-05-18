Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who recently attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023, has said that as an Indian she feels proud to represent her country at such a global platform. She said that cinema and art have the power to transcend the boundaries.

The actress earlier exhibited two looks which received praises from the fashion police, however, it was her third look that won the Internet over. She donned a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree at the French festival. A few fans even compared the actor to her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who is known for her regal looks in Indian outfits.

She said: “We should be proud and even more vocal of the culture that we have and that we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcends language, regions and nationalities. I think we should come together and while we are here at a global stage representing our country, we should continue to not forget who we are so that we can remain organic in the content that we create because I think that’s exactly what resonates with the rest of the world.”

Sara also took part at the inauguration of the India pavilion event held recently, which was also attended by Oscar winner Guneet Monga, Madhur Bhandarkar and veteran south Indian actress Khushbu.

She further mentioned: “Being Indian and proud of our Indianness but also being global citizens, not being afraid of doing more and having a louder voice and more self-presence in cinema and general, worldwide! Thank you for having me and I hope that we continue to do more and make our nation more and more proud and international.”

The actress made heads turns at both the Cannes and the party the actress attended where she joined A-listers like Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, and Elle Fanning on the red carpet before the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starrer ‘Jeanne du Barry’ which opened the 2023 edition of Cannes.

On the work front, the actress is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’ in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’.

