ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sara to grandma Sharmila: ‘I aspire to be 1/10th of the woman you are’

NewsWire
0
0

As Sharmila Tagore turns 78 on Thursday, her grand daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan penned a note for her saying that she aspires to be 1/10th the woman the veteran star is.

Sara, on Thursday afternoon, took to Instagram, where she shared a collage of pictures. The first is a throwback picture of Sharmila’s younger days while she holds little Sara. The second image has a grown up Sara hugging her “badi amma”.

For the caption, Sara penned: “Happiest birthday my dearest badi amma. Thank you for being our rock solid pillar of support. I love you so much and I truly aspire to be 1/10th of the woman you are. #grace #beauty #intelligence.”

Sharmila made her acting debut at age 14 with Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed Bengali drama ‘The World of Apu’ in 1959. She went on to collaborate with Ray on numerous other films, including; Devi (1960), Nayak (1966) and Aranyer Din Ratri among many others. She ventured into Hindi films with Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), Aamne Saamne (1967), Satyakam (1969), Aradhana (1969), Safar (1970), Amar Prem (1972), Daag (1973), Avishkaar (1974), Mausam (1975), Chupke Chupke (1975), and Namkeen (1982).

Sara will be seen in Gaslight and Anurag Basu’s recently announced ‘Metro…Inn Dino’ among many others.

20221208-162003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mahesh Babu shares adorable Kuchipudi dance video of his daughter

    Hopeless Romantic: Ayushmann Khurrana loves to experiment with romance as a...

    ‘I’m quite superstitious’, says Janhvi Kapoor

    Gold coins await three winners who can guess music director of...