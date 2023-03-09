ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sara wraps up first schedule of Homi Adajania directorial ‘Murder Mubarak’

NewsWire
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her work in ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Atrangi Re’ and others, has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Taking to social media, Homi Adajania, the director of the film, shared a pic with the actress on the special occasion. He wrote, “Here’s lookin at you kid. Well done on your first schedule… Now the real work starts.”

The pictures also have a schedule wrap up cake.

Replying to this, the actress wrote, “Can’t believe it’s done, only love to you.”

She also took to the story section of her Instagram to share the pictures. The plot of the film has been kept under the wraps by the makers.

Meanwhile, Sara is also busy with promotions of ‘Gaslight’, in which she stars alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. After the promotions, she will resume ‘Murder Mubarak’ in Delhi again.

She has films like ‘Metro In Dino’, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in the pipeline.

