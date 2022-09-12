INDIALIFESTYLE

Sukhpreet Kaur, the wife of Sarabjit Singh who was killed at a Lahore jail in 2013, died in an accident on Monday.

According to police reports, Sukhpreet Kaur was travelling on a two-wheeler when she ‘accidentally’ fell from it at Fatehpur village near Amritsar.

She was rushed to the hospital where she breathed her last. Sukhpreet’s last rites will be performed at her village Bhikhiwind on Tuesday.

In June this year, Sarabjit’s sister, Dalbir Kaur, who had launched the ‘Save Sarabjit’ campaign to free her brother from Pakistan jail, had died following a heart attack.

Notably, Sarabjit Singh had crossed over to Pakistan in an inebriated condition in 1990. He was a resident of Bhikhiwind, a border village.

In Pakistan, he was sentenced to death for his alleged implication in a bomb blast case on a fake identity of Manjit Singh. The court had directed to hang Sarabjit Singh on April 1, 2008, but owing to international pressure, his execution was postponed indefinitely.

But as the luck would have it, Sarabjit Singh was attacked by his fellow jail inmates at a Lahore jail in 2013. He died at the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore on May 1, 2013.

