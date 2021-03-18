Singer Sarah Harding has documented her battle with breast cancer in her biography. She talks about the “little victories” in her struggle.

“MRI scans at the end of December revealed that the tumours in my brain and in my lung have shrunk a bit with the treatment. (I don’t know) exactly what this means (but) right now, every little victory feels momentous. With this news under my belt, I was able to enjoy a relaxing quiet Christmas with mum and yes, I got plenty of lovely Christmas pressies. At the moment, I’m just grateful to wake up every day and live my best life, because now I know just how precious it is,” she writes at the end of the book, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an earlier interview, Sarah had spoken about how doctors had announced that Christmas last year would be her last.

“In December, my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last,” she recalled.

She added that she is focussing on living in the moment now. “Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now. I’m trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be. I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax. I’m sure some people might think that’s not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself. I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things,” she said.

