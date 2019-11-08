Sarah Hyland documents painful removal of derriere tattoo

Los Angeles, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress Sarah Hyland has decided to remove a regrettable tattoo from her bottom.

The “Modern Family” actress recently shared footage of herself at the doctor’s office, lying on her stomach while wearing protective goggles, reports foxnews.com.

“Actual reaction to some laser tattoo removal,” she captioned the Instagram clip.

“Oof that hurt. Spicy,” she said in pain.

Based on where the doctor was standing, it appears Hyland had the purple dinosaur tattoo on her derriere removed.

The actress also has a tattoo of an arrow between her shoulder blades.

The dinosaur ink matches that of her bestie Katie Welch, both of whom shared photographs of their matching ink while rocking bikinis poolside in 2017.

–IANS

dc/dpb