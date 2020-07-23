The wedding can wait, Sarah Hyland has ‘more important things’

Actress Sarah Hyland has decided to postpone her wedding with actor Wells Adams because she wants to focus on more important things.

“I think right now there are more important things to worry about,” Hyland told people.com.

“We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there. But we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what’s important right now, and that’s helping to spread information to wear masks and to only go out for essential needs and also take a really big look inside yourself and reflect on how you treat others,” she added.