Sarah Jessica Parker: I’m not a crazy shopper

Los Angeles, Oct 23 (IANS) The “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t a huge fan of shopping. In fact, she says shopping sometimes can give her anxiety.

“I’m not a crazy shopper,” she said on a radio show, reports eonline.com.

“I haven’t been for many years. I mean, I think I used to be a little more so. But shopping sometimes can give me anxiety.”

“I feel bad,” she continued. “If I buy something, I’m like, ‘Oh do I really need that? Will I want that in five years? Is that going to look good on me in 5 years?'”

