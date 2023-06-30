Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that she was averse to baring all before the camera for ‘Sex and the City’.

As per ‘People’ magazine, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’, the 58-year-old Parker said she initially had reservations about signing onto the hit HBO series due to fears she would have to do nude scenes.

“I thought the script was really interesting, and really exciting, and different, and fresh, and I’d never seen anything like that,” Parker explained.

“The only thing I said to him that I was concerned about was that I just didn’t feel comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn’t in the pilot, it would be a part of a series.”

Parker said that show creator Darren Star soothed some of her anxieties when it came to shedding clothes.

“He said, ‘Don’t do it then … we’ll have other actors, if they feel comfortable doing it, they’ll do it, but you do not have to.’”

“I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way,” Parker confessed. “I never had any judgements about anybody else doing it, it wasn’t like a morality thing … I was shy.”

The ‘And Just Like That…’ star also admitted she had some regrets about not getting cosmetic surgery done when she was younger.

“I honestly think I missed out on the facelift, the old-fashioned good one that you have when you’re 44,” she said.

She admitted that she thinks about “all of it”.

“I ask people all the time, is it too late?” she said.

Parker went on to reveal that she doesn’t like to spend too much time in front of the mirror.

“I’m presentable,” the actress replied when asked if she believes she’s good-looking. I don’t really like looking at myself. I think I’m fine”.

