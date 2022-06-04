ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Sarah Silverman joins cast of Bradley Cooper directorial ‘Maestro’

Sarah Silverman is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of the upcoming streaming biographical film ‘Maestro’, which is based on the American music composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein. The film, directed by Bradley Cooper stars him as the iconic composer, reports ‘Deadline’.

Silverman joins Carey Mulligan, who will play Bernstein’s wife Felicia, as well as Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke. Pic will be produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Fred Berner and Amy Durning. Sources have told ‘Deadline’ that Silverman will play Bernstein’s sister in the film.

In his directorial follow-up to ‘Star Is Born’, Cooper will star as Bernstein and produce from the script he co-wrote with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. The drama tells the complex love story of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, a story that spans over 30 years — from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and children Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

As per ‘Deadline’, Cooper developed the film together with Bernstein’s family, and the film is currently in production. As for Silverman, the role gives her the opportunity to show off her dramatic acting chops like she did in ‘Masters of Sex’ and the 2015 film aI Smile Back’ after decades in the spotlight as an A-list comedic talent.

Her musical ‘The Bedwetter’, for which she co-wrote the music and based on her 2010 memoir, is currently playing at the Atlantic Theatre Company. She is also focused on her podcast ‘The Sarah Silverman Podcast’.

‘Maestro’ will be available to stream on Netflix in 2023.

