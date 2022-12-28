INDIA

Saran hooch tragedy: Main supplier of raw material held from Varanasi

NewsWire
0
0

The Bihar Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday managed to arrest the main supplier of raw materials for the hooch that led to the Saran tragedy from UP’s Varanasi.

The accused, Sanjiv Srivastava, found hiding in a Varanasi apartment, is a medical representative of homeopathic medicines and was involved in supplying the medicines and chemicals to Dr Rajesh Singh, the main accused in the hooch tragedy that has claimed 73 lives and left many others battling for their lives in various hospitals.

“We have arrested the homeopathic medicine supplier of Saran hooch tragedy from Varanasi and produced him before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days,” a SIT officer said.

Earlier, the SIT, headed by Saran’s Additional Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar, has arrested 15 accused including Dr Rajesh Singh in connection with the hooch tragedy. Saran police also arrested 150 persons involved in illegal trade of liquor in the district.

20221228-214803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Miss his presence greatly: Modi remembers ‘friend’ Ram Vilas Paswan

    Delhi HC hauls up Axis Bank for breach of undertaking in...

    Himachal Deputy CM Agnihotri a former journalist

    Another senior Ola executive quits amid several resignations