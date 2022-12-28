The Bihar Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday managed to arrest the main supplier of raw materials for the hooch that led to the Saran tragedy from UP’s Varanasi.

The accused, Sanjiv Srivastava, found hiding in a Varanasi apartment, is a medical representative of homeopathic medicines and was involved in supplying the medicines and chemicals to Dr Rajesh Singh, the main accused in the hooch tragedy that has claimed 73 lives and left many others battling for their lives in various hospitals.

“We have arrested the homeopathic medicine supplier of Saran hooch tragedy from Varanasi and produced him before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days,” a SIT officer said.

Earlier, the SIT, headed by Saran’s Additional Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar, has arrested 15 accused including Dr Rajesh Singh in connection with the hooch tragedy. Saran police also arrested 150 persons involved in illegal trade of liquor in the district.

