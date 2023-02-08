Police have initiated the property attachment process against the accused responsible for the massive violence in Mubarakpur village of Bihar’s Saran district on Sunday.

Main accused Vijay Yadav and his associates are absconding at the moment. They have been booked under the charges of murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy in Manjhi police station.

A large number of police forces headed by SDPO Sonpur and SDPO Madhaura went to Mubarakpur village and announced the property attachment against the accused. They have also put notices on the houses of the accused.

Following the massive violence on Sunday, villagers fled the spot. Police have surrounded the village and are camping there, while internet services are suspended in the region.

The incident in Mubarakpur village under Manjhi police station was triggered on February 2 when some unidentified persons opened fire on Yadav, the husband of the village Mukhiya.

Following that incident, Yadav and his aides called three youths Amitesh Singh, Rahul Kumar, and Alok Kumar, whom he suspected of the attack on him, to his chicken farm located at Sidharia Tola, tied their hands and legs, and thrashed them brutally to teach them a lesson.

Following the assault, the victims were admitted in the hospitals where Singh succumbed due to his injuries.

Following the youth’s death, his family members and relatives attacked the house of Vijay Yadav and set it on fire. They have also set ablaze houses in the entire village, belonging to Vijay Yadav and his supporters.

Following the incident, all male supporters of Yadav fled from there, in fear of being caught by the mob and lynched.

