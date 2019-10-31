Sarangi calls on Arunachal Governor

Itanagar, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Tuesday called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, they discussed self-employment and financial empowerment of youth through MSME and Fisheries and dairy development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mishra emphasised that special efforts must be made in capacity building of unemployed and underemployed youth of the State through MSME programmes.

He said that through MSME schemes, the youth will have opportunities to become entrepreneurs and in turn, can provide jobs to others as well.

The Governor, who along with First Lady of the State Neelam Misra, has been putting effort to revive and promote local Loin Loom weaving, a tradition of Arunachal Pradesh, requested the Union Minister to assist through his ministry in this endeavour.

Mishra underscored that revitalising Loin loom weaving will boost the rural economy and also ensure economic and financial empowerment of womenfolk.

The Governor highlighted the scope, which needs the Centre’s help for self-employment in the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development in the State, while sharing his recent visit to Trout Hatchery, Shergaon.

Mishra said that the people of the State, particularly the youth require guidance and capital assistance in the initial stage.

“With proper direction and supervision, the people involved in fisheries and dairy development will be able to meet the requirement of the State, which at present depends on the supplies from outside the State,” he said.

The Union Minister assured the Governor to provide all required assistance, both in fund allocation and technical help from his ministries.

State Minister for Industries, Skill Development, Textile & Handicrafts and Trade & Commerce Tumke Bagra was also present in the meeting.

