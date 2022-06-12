INDIA

Sardar Sanman Sankalp Samiti and PAAS leaders detained in Surat

NewsWire
0
0

Sardar Sanman Sankalp Samiti (SSSS) and Patidar Anamat Aandolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders were detained on Sunday before they could start their rally demanding renaming of Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The Motera cricket stadium which was renamed Narendra Modi stadium was earlier named after Sardar Patel.

Both the organisations had given call for rally from Bardoli Satyagraha ashram (Surat rural- South Gujarat) to press for their demand but before members could gather at the Satyagraha ashram, Surat rural Police detained them.

Surat Police had denied permission for the car rally stating that it would lead to traffic congestion, creating problems for other citizens.

Despite that, the SSSS and PAAS leaders decided to go ahead with their programme, but in vain.

Criticising the police action, PAAS convener Alpesh Kathiriya said, “In a democracy everyone has right to protest for issues, but that was denied today.

“It is shameful that police force was used to crush the voice of people, those who had come here, their only demand is that the Motera stadium should be renamed as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium.”

Motera stadium was renamed as Narendra Modi stadium by Gujarat Cricket Association on February 24, 2021.

The move was opposed by a section of Patidars, especially Patidars from Karamsad, the birth place of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and later Patidars across the state joined them.

Kathiriya said that the future programmes will be decided by the SSSS and PAAS members will participate and extend support to the events.

20220612-132403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Breather to Salman: Now Raj HC to hear all blackbuck hunting...

    In season of pandemic, it’s not gold but cigarettes where smuggling...

    Praying that audience-artiste interaction can resume: Shahid Mallya

    Raj accident: DNA tests to be conducted to identify 11 bodies