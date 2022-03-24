Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel’s stature is far more taller in the hearts of the people than the 182 metres tall Statue of Unity at Kevadiya, said President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the Gujarat state assembly on Thursday, where a function was organised as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“Iron Man Sardar Patel gave a new vision to Independent India and strengthened the pillars of the country. The 182 metres tall statue of Sardar Patel at Kevadiya in Gujarat, is the tallest statue in the world. But in the eyes of the nation, Sardar Patel’s stature is far more taller than the statue. This image of his, is a small gift in remembrance of that great son of India,” said Ram Nath Kovind.

“Gujarat’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle is immense. Among the top leaders who were dreaming of an independent Bharat, were from this land. People like Dadabhai Naoroji and Pherozeshah Mehta raised their voices for the rights of the people. The state of Gujarat constantly increased its presence in voicing people’s concern, culminating that fight into achieving the freedom, under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi. Not only did Mahatma Gandhi extraordinarily led the freedom struggle, but gave a new direction, a new thought and a new vision to the entire world,” added Kovind.

“Today, wherever the world is witnessing violence, Mahatma Gandhi’s original ‘Mantra’ of non violence is remembered. Gujarat’s history is unparallel. The land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel is also called as the land of Satyagraha — seen as a mighty weapon against empirical rule,” added Kovind.

The President appreciated economic development Gujarat has achieved over the years. “Right from its inception in 1960, Gujarat has carved out a niche in economic development. I appreciate all the former Chief Ministers, deputy Chief Ministers in achieving this. Gujarat has also been leading the chart in milk revolution, which has made India one of the top milk producers in the world,” added Kovind.

“In democracy, the responsibilities of public representatives are of great importance. You all are public representatives of your region and the people in your area look towards you as their ‘Bhagya Vidhata’. The people are expecting a lot from you and that should be your top priority,” said Kovind. After saying that in the moment of silence, he asked, “Won’t you clap on that?

“This is a moment of pride and honour for all of us and I thank and welcome the President for sparing his valuable time to remain present and address the house. In the entire history of the state assembly, there have been 6 special seatings and this is one of those. This function is a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, when the 75th year of the freedom of India is being celebrated,” said speaker Nimaben Acharya.

20220324-143602