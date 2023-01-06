Continuing the golden run since his comeback, Sarfaraz Ahmed hit a brilliant century to help Pakistan eke out a draw against New Zealand in the thrilling second and final Test, with the series ending 0-0, here on Friday.

Pakistan were 304-9 and needed just 15 runs to win the second Test when the play was called off due to bad light. For the second time in their Test history, Pakistan drew a Test match with just one wicket remaining.

However, Pakistan have now gone eight home Tests with no wins with the latest result. Their last victory on home soil came against South Africa in Rawalpindi in February 2021.

With light fading in Karachi on day five, all four results were still on the cards and Sarfaraz made his first Test century (118) in nine years to keep Pakistan in the hunt after New Zealand had them at 0/2 at stumps on day four.

At 80/5, New Zealand seemed to be on course to win a Test series in Pakistan for the first time in more than 50 years but Sarfaraz and Saud Shakeel (32) came together to resurrect Pakistan’s innings with a century stand.

When that stand was broken after tea, New Zealand yet again edged ahead but Agha Salman (30) hung around with Sarfaraz to push the game into the final hour.

The visitors clawed back into the contest with three wickets in the space of five overs late in the day, including that of Sarfaraz. When Sarfaraz got out, 40 balls were left in the day but Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed held on and Naseem even smashed a six and a four an over before it was called off due to poor light.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 449 (Devon Conway 122, Tom Latham 71, Matt Henry 68, Tom Blundell 51) & 277/5 (Michael Bracewell 74 not out, Tom Blundell 74. Tom Latham 62) drew with Pakistan 408 all out (Saud Shakeel 125, Sarfaraz Ahmed 78, Imam ul Haq 83) & 304/9 (Sarfaraz Ahmed 117; Micheal Bracewell 4-75).

Match ended in a draw.

