ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sargun unveils her character post the leap in ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ plot

NewsWire
0
0

“Yeh Hai Chahatein” actress Sargun Kaur Luthra has thrown light on her character Preesha post three months leap and how she has become bold and emotionless in the show because of the death of her husband Rudra, played by Abrar Qazi.

In the most recent episode, Rudra is shown as dying in a car explosion, and a grieving Preesha sets out to seek justice for her husband by putting his killer in jail. Now after the leap, it is shown that Rudra is saved but Preesha is unaware of the reality and both have different love interests.

Sargun said that after the death of Rudra, Preesha changed completely. Earlier, she was very loving and caring but now she has become more strong, bold, and daring.

“I’m thrilled that the show has taken a leap since my fans will now have the opportunity to see a different side of me. Preesha has always been a lovely, down-to-earth person, but since Rudra’s passing, she has taken on a more aloof, emotionless demeanour,” revealed Sargun.

As the plot has become more intriguing with the new twist in the show, the actress hopes that audiences will like it more.

“The audience will be intrigued to learn why Prisha made such a drastic change and what lies ahead for Preesha and Rudra,” she said.

It will be interesting to see how Rudra and Preesha unite again in the show and also how they try to find out the culprit, who separated them.

“Yeh Hai Chahatein” airs on Star Plus.

20221030-191203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big-screen release of Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Kotigobba 3’ to revive Sandalwood

    ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’ to present epic tale of mother-son bond

    Ranveer Singh soaks in MMA action, poses with Vijay Deverakonda

    It’s official now, RRR set for OTT release on May 20