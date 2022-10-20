INDIA

Sarma writes to Mamata over death of Assam student at IIT Kharagpur

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to initiate a detailed investigation into the death of a student from Assam in IIT Kharagpur.

On October 14, Faizan Ahmed, who was studying mechanical engineering at IIT Kharagpur, was found dead in his hostel room. Ahmed was a resident of Tinsukia district in Assam.

His parents have alleged a conspiracy behind Ahmed’s death and have filed a complaint at the Kharagpur police station. They have also requested the Superintendent of Police, Medinipur district, for a detailed investigation into the incident.

Sarma in his letter urged Banarjee to intervene in the matter and “carry out a thorough probe to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely demise has caused a deep sense of grief across the state”.

20221020-225002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed as the first female VC of JNU

    ED to lodge PMLA case against Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain

    Shimla: 19 families shifted to safer place amid landslide concerns

    Andhra Pradesh may become another Nigeria, says TDP leader