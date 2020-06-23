Saroj Khan hospitalised with breathing issues, tests COVID negative

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Noted choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalised after she complained of breathing trouble. The 71-year-old has been admitted in Guru Nanak Hospital, Bandra, since Saturday.

A relative close to the Bollywood veteran has confirmed the news. “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. A COVID-19 test was done, which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two,” the relative said, according to a timesofindia.com report.

Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as “Main naagin tu sapera” (Nagina”) and “Hawaa hawaai” (“Mr India”). She has also given Madhuri Dixit some of her biggest hits including “Ek do teen” (“Tezaab”), and “Dhak dhak” (“Beta”) among numerous others.

Lately, she has been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in “Manikarnika” last year and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” in 2015. Her last major assignment has been directing Madhuri’s moves in last year’s release, “Kalank”.

