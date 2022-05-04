INDIA

Sarpanch among 3 held with contraband substances in J&K’s Budgam

Three persons, including a Sarpanch, hav been arrested with contraband substances in J&K’s Budgam district.

The arrests were made on Tuesday evening. “Three persons were arrested with 350 tablets of Alprazolam and Heroin like substances by a police party during ‘Naka’ (Checkpost) checking at Dadina in Budgam district yesterday evening.

“The arrested persons have been identified as Shuja Abbas, National Conference Sarpanch of Waterwani village, Shahid Ali Rather of Khumani Chowk and Barkat Ali of Labertal Budgam.

“FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered against the accused persons and further investigation is going on”, police sources said.

A case under FIR No. 130/22 under section 8/21-22 NDPS Act was registered at police station Budgam and further investigations have been set into motion.

