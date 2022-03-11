INDIA

Sarpanch shot dead in J&K's Kulgam

A Sarpanch, affiliated with the BJP, was shot dead in J&K’s Kulgam district on friday, police said.

Police sources said that the Sarpanch, identified as Shabir Ahmad Mir, was fired at from close range by militants in Audura village in the evening.

“He was immediately taken to district hospital in Kulgam town where doctors declared him brought dead.

“Security forces have reached the village to carry out searches to nab the assailants,” a source said.

On March 9, militants killed a Sarpanch in Khonmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar city. He was affiliated with the PDP.

