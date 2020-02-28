Sarpanch’s husband shot dead in Haryana

Chandigarh, March 2 (IANS) The husband of a woman sarpanch in Haryana’s Hisar district was shot dead in front of his house by two unidentified bike-borne assailants on Monday, police said.

According to police, a CCTV installed in the vicinity in Sulkhani village recorded the entire incident.

Dharampal Sanga, whose wife Sushma is the sarpanch of the village, was shot dead from point blank range, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said the victim might have enmity with villagers on panchayat land encroachment.

