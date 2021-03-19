Two young sisters were allegedly shot dead by their acquaintance in a fit of rage with his father’s licensed revolver in Punjab’s Moga district, police said on Friday.

The accused, Gurveer Singh, 30, son of Congress-backed woman sarpanch of Sekha Khurd village, was arrested on Friday on charges of killing Amanpreet Kaur (24) and Kamalpreet Kaur (18) on Thursday night.

They were travelling with in his car when the crime occurred.

Victims’ father Gurmail Singh told the police that the accused used to harass his daughters.

Engineering graduate Gurveer’s father Jagdev Singh is a former sarpanch, while his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, is the sitting sarpanch.

Describing the crime a horrific incident, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the police to ensure speedy investigation into the incident and to bring the culprits to justice.

“Such offenders will be sternly dealt with,” he said in a tweet.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the accused was arrested after a long chase, seized the weapon and the car used in the incident.

–IANS

vg/rt