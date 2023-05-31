The upcoming streaming series ‘Sarvam Shakthi Mayam’, which stars Priya Mani, Sanjay Suri, Samir Soni, Ashlesha Thakur, Subbaraju and Abhay Simha Reddy in pivotal roles, will present the story of an atheist writer and a dysfunctional family. The trailer of the series was unveiled on Wednesday.

Directed by Pradeep Maddali, the 10-episode series follows the personal journey of the writer and dysfunctional family as they embark on a pilgrimage to visit all 18 Maha Shakti Peeths. There are 18 places, called Ashta, Dasa which were created by Lord Shiva.

Sanjay Suri said, “Without a doubt, I must say playing this character who goes through his journey with a beautiful awakening of sorts was something I absolutely loved. A journey that brings about inner clarity for the character during challenging times was very well conceived by the writer and makers. Huge thanks to the director Pradeep Maddali, creator of the show BVS Ravi, Creative Consultant Hemant Madhukar and Producer Kaumudi for making such relatable content available to the audience.”

He further mentioned, “A special mention for my colleagues, Priya Mani, Ashlesha Thakur, Abhay Simha Reddy and Samir Soni for being my co travellers on this very demanding and challenging journey captured beautifully by our DOP Sajeesh.”

As seen in the trailer, Madhav Suri (essayed by Sanjay Suri) is a middle-aged man who was once expected to make big but is now bound to challenges due to his urge to be successful in life. He is married to his love interest Priya (essayed by Priya Mani) but is always looked down upon by his Father-in-Law due to his failed ventures.

Throughout their journey, they encounter divine interventions in nature that help them resolve their battles, forming the central theme of the story.

Priya Mani said, “Playing this character Priya has given me an in-depth sense of how different sides of love exist and how beautiful each of those are. The role has given an opportunity to explore multiple layers. Can’t wait for the audience to watch our journey. It’s a beautiful portrayal of a dysfunctional family and I am sure the audience will relate to it.”

Samir Soni said, “As said by our ancestors, God is always empowering us; this has been proven in this series through a sequence of events. An atheist who writes books against God to write his final book in favour of God, it’s an interesting journey for one to watch. Also, this genre is something that is not much explored before, so I am eager and hope that the audience likes it.”

Produced by Anvic Entertainment LLP and Raw Entertainments LLP, created by BVS Ravi, ‘Sarvam Shakthi Mayam’ will be available to stream on ZEE5 from June 9.

