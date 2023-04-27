INDIA

Sasikala files caveat in SC on AIADMK general secretary post issue

Expelled leader and former interim general secretary of AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala has filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court on the party general secretary post issue.

It may be noted that the Madras High Court had earlier dismissed the Caveat that she had filed in the issue and now she has moved the apex court.

Sasikala, who was a close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was appointed as AIADMK’s interim general secretary in the party’s general council meeting held on December 29, 2016. However, she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case and was jailed in February 2017 in Bengaluru central prison.

After she was jailed, the AIADMK general council meeting held in September 2017, expelled her from the party. Her nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, who was also a former MLA, was also expelled from the party.

AIADMK leaders, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) were made coordinator and joint coordinator of the party respectively.

Sasikala after coming out from the Bengaluru central prison moved the Chennai City court challenging the removal of her as the party interim general secretary. However, the Chennai 1V additional civil court dismissed her petition and she later moved the Madras High Court which also rejected her plea.

The former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala moving a Caveat petition in the Supreme Court is seen as a political move from the O.Panneerselvam camp as she has now joined hands with him.

