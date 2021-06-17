Hitting out at against former interim General Secretary V.K.Sasikala, AIADMK leader C. Ve. Shanmugham on Thursday asserted that she or her family members will never be allowed entry to the party.

In a statement, Shanmugham, the AIADMK Villupuram district Secretary and former minister, said that the district unit has passed a resolution against the entry of Sasikala to the AIADMK.

It was wishful thinking on the part of Sasikala that she would come back to the party and control it, he said, claiming no party cadre would support such a move.

Alleging that the “machinations” of Sasikala had resulted in late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa facing a jail term and tough political weather, he said that no party cadre or rank and file would ever brook the return of Sasikala to the party.

Shanmugham had earlier also come out against Sasikala, saying that she was not welcome in the AIADMK and would never be allowed entry to the party. Following this, he said that he had received several threat calls and had lodged a complaint against Sasikala and her supporters for threatening him.

