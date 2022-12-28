Ousted interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala said that she would be meeting her supporters on January 1, 2023.

The ousted leader, who has not been publicly active in the past few months in public, asked her supporters not to bring flowers when they come to her residence in the city’s T-Nagar area at 10 am

In a statement, Sasikala said that she was leading the AIADMK and added that all issues in the party would be settled before the 2024 general elections.

Late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s aide also said that she was working on unifying the AIADMK.

The AIADMK is currently in a leadership tussle after the interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palansiwami (EPS) and former coordinator O. Panneerselvam (OPS) engaged in a bitter power struggle.

Both the leaders were former Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and OPS was ousted from the party during the AIADMK general council meeting in July 2022.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political parties are in the process of developing their grassroot strength and Sasikala is trying for a major role in the ensuing polls and has used the support of her community, Thevars, to achieve the goal.

