INDIA

Sasikala to meet supporters on Jan 1

NewsWire
0
0

Ousted interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala said that she would be meeting her supporters on January 1, 2023.

The ousted leader, who has not been publicly active in the past few months in public, asked her supporters not to bring flowers when they come to her residence in the city’s T-Nagar area at 10 am

In a statement, Sasikala said that she was leading the AIADMK and added that all issues in the party would be settled before the 2024 general elections.

Late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s aide also said that she was working on unifying the AIADMK.

The AIADMK is currently in a leadership tussle after the interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palansiwami (EPS) and former coordinator O. Panneerselvam (OPS) engaged in a bitter power struggle.

Both the leaders were former Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and OPS was ousted from the party during the AIADMK general council meeting in July 2022.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political parties are in the process of developing their grassroot strength and Sasikala is trying for a major role in the ensuing polls and has used the support of her community, Thevars, to achieve the goal.

20221228-132405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New guidelines for Covid care in Karnataka

    I approach every game with hunger to score more goals, says...

    ‘I-Rock’ to be back after 9 years with Pentagram, Parikrama, Indus...

    TRS may drop 25% sitting MLAs for 2023 polls