AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam while deposing before the Arumughaswamy commission said that V.K. Sasikala, late former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s aide had told him a few times that the former Chief Minister was doing fine.

The one-man commission headed by retired Justice Arumughaswamy was constituted by Panneerselvam — when he was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2017, a year after the passing away of Jayalalithaa.

He also said that he was not suspicious of Jayalalithaa’s death, and was only reflecting the opinion of the people of Tamil Nadu and elsewhere.

He deposed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday before the commission that is probing the circumstances that led to the death of the former Chief Minister.

“When Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital, Sasikala told me a few times that Jayalalithaa was doing fine. I was not aware of the food given to the former Chief Minister. Personally, I still have high regards and respect for V.K. Sasikala,” OPS had earlier said.

It may be noted that OPS while appearing before the commission on Monday has said that he was not aware of the reasons for the hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa.

He had deposed before the commission on Monday as well.

“I don’t know anything. I don’t know what treatment was given to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Apollo hospital and which team of doctors had treated her. I had no knowledge as to why she was even admitted at the hospital. I came to know of it only after hearing from the Chief Secretary in the hospital.”

Sister-in-law of V.K. Sasikala, Ilavarasi, had also appeared before the Arumughaswamy commission on Monday.

The former Chief Minister passed away at a private hospital in 2016 in Chennai following a prolonged illness.

