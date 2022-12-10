INDIA

Sasikala urges TN government to provide assistance to Cyclone victims

NewsWire
0
0

Former AIADMK interim general secretary and late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s confidante Sasikala has urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to people affected by Cyclone Mandous.

In a statement on Saturday, Sasikala who is planning to align with deposed AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) said that relief should be provided to those who lost their homes and livelihood opportunities.

She said that fishermen were not able to venture into seas for the past six days following the weather department warnings and added that they were suffering financial losses as they were unable to go out in the sea.

Sasikala called upon the government to look into the woes of the fisherfolk of Nagapattinam, Mahabalipuram, Pudukottai areas.

The former AIADMK leader also claimed that several relief centres were closed in many parts of the state and called upon the state government to ensure that relief homes are functioning properly as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

20221210-105203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    France wants to work with India in co-production of films: Envoy

    1st T20I: West Indies win toss, opt to bowl first against...

    Remove PAU Vice-Chancellor from post, Punjab Governor asks CM

    Cong in Kerala registers complaint about ‘rigged’ voters list