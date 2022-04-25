Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday inaugurated a “Satellite Centre” of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh kick-starting a venture in capacity building of administrative officers, especially in management skills and necessary policy interventions.

The “Satellite Centre” was set up following a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Arunachal Pradesh Government and the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, IIM Shillong.

This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between IIM Shillong and any state government in the northeast region. Speaking on the occasion virtually from New Delhi, Pradhan congratulating IIM Shillong and Arunachal Pradesh Government, said it is a big step towards professionalism in governance and public delivery.

“With the expertise of a reputed institution like IIM Shillong capacity building of administrative officers will pave the way in successful governance bringing happiness to citizens, which is the objective of the government,” he said.

Pradhan suggested that the Centre, in the long run, become a hub of learning and gaining skills that will eventually turn the youths from job seekers to job providers.

He said the new National Education Policy has been conceived and implemented to achieve these goals. As IIM Shillong has an important role in successful implementation of the policy, he expressed hope that this Satellite Centre will emerge as a boon for the process.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, was present at Tawang, expressed optimism that IIM Shillong will provide critical managerial interventions to help the State government in implementing its flagship projects as policy makers and administrators would be trained to improve efficiency and leadership skills.

“Through this collaboration we also expect training and entrepreneurship development programmes to promote the start-up ecosystem in the state. As a think tank to the government of Arunachal Pradesh, I am sure that IIM Shillong will provide quality inputs for a more inclusive sustainable development in the state,” he said.

Khandu also suggested that in future, the Centre can also provide capacity building and training to officers of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces and central government agencies like Border Road Organisation to enhance their skills on working in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Not only officers, we also plan to provide training to our legislators in this centre,” he added. The first training for deputy commissioner for five days began on Monday.

Local MLAs TseringTashi and Jambey Tashi, Shishir Kumar Bajoria, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Shillong, Prashant Lokhande, Director, IIM Shillong, DP Goyal, among others were present on the occasion.

