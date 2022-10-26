Satellite communication (Satcom) can be helpful in service delivery through usage of airwaves, Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman said on Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural session of India Space Congress 2022, organised by Satcom Industry Association (SIA) India, Rajaraman said that new technologies offer convergence and space communications can help in fulfilling key Government schemes like financial inclusion.

He further said that space technologies can put spectrum to better use.

Rajaraman said that the department of telecom is working towards digital inclusion and the aim is to cover around 30,000 villages in the next one year.

In July, the Union Cabinet had approved digital connectivity in 29,616 unconnected villages.

He further said that digital technology along with the trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhar and mobile connectivity (JAM) had given the desired results, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

ISRO chairman S Somnath while speaking on the occasion, said that the idea for reforms was to create an economy of scale.

He said that the country builds two rockets every year and the aim is to take this figure to six, for which the ecosystem needs to be strengthened.

Somnath said that businesses in India should look at areas which are not serviced yet.

