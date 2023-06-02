INDIA

Satheesan, Chennithala to move Kerala HC over AI camera deal

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan maintaining a stoic silence in the alleged Rs 100 crore AI camera scam, former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and his successor V.D.Satheesan have decided to approach the Kerala High Court.

Chennithala made the announcement while speaking to the media here on Friday.

“It was me who first raised this scam and then Satheesan joined. Till date, there has been no word from Vijayan on these allegations. After waiting to seek legal redressal, we have now decided to move the High Court,” said Chennithala.

“On June 5, when the Motor Transport department starts to fine all traffic violators on the basis of these AI cameras, we will organise a state-wide protest against the corrupt camera deal and then file a case,” he added.

“Vijayan knows that the deal is corrupt and hence is silent. This is the difference between the Congress-led UDF and the Left. When the then Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had to face allegations in the ‘solar scam’,(2014) since we knew there was nothing to be worried about, we only decided to order a judicial probe into it. In the AI scam, Vijayan clearly knows that he has been caught and is ducking and we are going to take legal action,” said the former LoP.

For the past nearly two months, both the Congress and the BJP have been up in arms against this corrupt deal, which they allege is done to favour a company where Vijayan’s son’s father-in-law has major stakes.

This company with no previous experience bagged the contract for installation of the AI cameras all across the state and Vijayan has not spoken a word against this.

20230602-122002

