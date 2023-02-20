HEALTHINDIA

‘Sathiya’ to help students in UP secondary schools

A ‘Sathiya’ corner will soon come up on campuses of government secondary school in Uttar Pradesh where students can discuss personal/adolescence issues.

Dr Anand Agrawal, DGM, adolescent health in the national health mission, Uttar Pradesh, said: “The initiative will start from 36 intermediate schools, two in each of the 18 divisions. In all 72 teachers will be trained for the first batch and later the initiative will be expanded in more schools for adolescent students.”

This is first of its kind initiative at intermediate level schools.

School teachers are being selected as counsellors for ‘Sathiya’ corners as they remain with students for the entire day and understand them best, Agrawal said.

“Sathiya corners will now be students’ guide on various issues related to adolescence and body changes,” said Agrawal.

“For starting Sathiya corners, coeducation schools will be selected and if a district does not have any coeducation school, then a girls’ school will be selected. We plan to finalise schools and training by April so that in the new session the Sathiya corners shall become functional,” he said.

The Sathiya corners will be set up in a room on the school campus. The room will have basic facilities for teacher-cum-counsellor and student to talk in privacy and discuss issues.

These corners will be under observation in 18 districts and more centres will be replicated across the state, including any changes that might be recommended on the basis of experience from the 18 centres.

“Girls find it difficult to visit a hospital or an adolescent clinic alone. They often prefer to live with issues. But, if a counsellor is available at school, it will be very easy for them to share their issues and find a solution,” he added.

