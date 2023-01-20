Actor-Singer Satinder Sartaaj will be seen recalling his acting debut with ‘The Black Prince’ in 2017 in the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Elaborating on the experience, Satinder says: “I always felt that I am meant for the stage. My first passion and love will always be live concerts. Films were never my priority as such, but the subject of the film (‘The Black Prince’) was such that I had to say ‘Yes’.”

Satinder made his film debut as Maharaja Duleep Singh in ‘The Black Prince’ in 2017. He is all set to be seen in the Punjabi film ‘Kali Jotta’, which is directed by Vijay and also stars Neeru Bajwa.

Recalling his acting debut, Satinder says: “California is home to many Punjabis and Sikhs and they are very fond of their history. So the production house came up with the idea of making a film on the life of Maharaja Duleep Singh. I guess the makers found some similarities between the character and me, may be it was my height or my complexion which matched, and I ended up landing my first role.”

He adds: “On the very first day itself, I had clarified that I have never done acting in my life, and even for my music videos, I end up taking 10 retakes for a perfect shot. But they were really considerate and helped me out. I gave five precious years of my life to this film.”

“We visited a number of places where the main events happened, to understand and experience the feel of it. I also came to Mumbai for acting classes for three weeks where they focused on the script. And that’s how my first film was shot and people quite liked it too.”

Satinder, who is appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as a celebrity guest, also talked about how his Hollywood exposure helped him in shooting in India and how working with veteran actress Shabana Azmi helped him polish his acting skills.

