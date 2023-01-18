Actor-singer Satinder Sartaaj recalled how director-producer Vijay Kumar Arora used to be the favourite cinematographer of most of the Bollywood actresses and they insisted on working with him.

Satinder, who made his film debut as Maharaja Duleep Singh in ‘The Black Prince’ in 2017, has sung a number of tracks and is all set to be seen in the Punjabi film ‘Kali Jotta’, directed by Vijay also starring Neeru Bajwa.

The actor revealed an interesting anecdote about the ‘Kali Jotta’ director: “When Daadu (Vijay) was a cinematographer in Bollywood, many actresses had a condition that they wanted Vijay Kumar Arora as their cinematographer.”

He added: “This is because he has the ability to shoot them at great angles which would further enhance their presence on-screen.”

He is coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Neeru Bajwa and director Vijay Kumar Arora to promote their upcoming Punjabi film ‘Kali Jotta’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

