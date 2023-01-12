A group of Kashmiri musicians from Srinagar district recently shared a satirical qawwali on the Internet which went viral.

In this video, these musicians sang a song in the form of a qawwali to highlight the dire electricity situation in Kashmir, which touched everyone’s hearts.

The song written by Kashmir’s renowned poet Pir Zahoor was sung by young singer-composer Nasir Ahmed along with his colleagues Anas Ibn Tariq and Ahmed Sabir. The music production was by Rasakh Imtiaz while the video and setup was by MJ Nasir.

This Qawwali is becoming quite popular among the public as it satirizes the poor electricity situation. Both the people and the authorities have been equally held responsible for the power crisis in Qawwali. Many verses are quite interesting and heart-touching while this group of musicians have filming it impressively.

Nasir Ahmed said that in this Qawwali he has tried to satirically highlight the shortcomings of both the public and the authorities so that they become aware of it. He said that the electricity situation in the Kashmir Valley is not hidden from anyone, now that it is his own problem, he thought of highlighting it in a unique way.

Reacting to him on social media, one user wrote, “He is telling real facts through his funny Qawwali….very talented boy.”

Another user’s response was: “Telecoms should now make it available as a ringtone to their customers so PDD is at risk.”

While one user declared it as the highest content on the Internet “It’s the material, the art and the craft. Otherwise, nowadays we use crazy, junk and nonsensical stuff.”

While Nasir Ahmed and his colleagues have drawn attention to this serious issue through this Qawwali, they have once again proved that there is no lack of talent among the youth of Kashmir, but only a platform is needed.

