Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik recently slammed Go First Airlines stating that the airlines was using dubious practices to fleece passengers.

The actor posted about this on his social media to express his angst on the issue. Responding to the actor’s post, the airline expressed regret and said that he will be hearing from them soon.

His post read, “My office booked two seats (Satish Kaushik / Ajay Rai) in the first row with middle seat also and paid 25K in G8 2315 from Mum- Dehradun on 23rd June. But alas they sold the middle seat to another passenger in spite of my office paying for it.”

Kaushik further said the flight attendant Mr. Zubin from Go First worked on convincing the passenger to move to another flight, but “he was adamant”. When the fellow passenger didn’t get a seat, Kaushik offered him the seat. “Zubin and air hostesses who were aghast at the mistake of their own organisation thanked me.”

Kaushik then wrote that the air hostess told him that he should email the airline about the glitch. Zubin also asked the actor to send an email requesting a refund. But the actor said that he was told he wouldn’t get a refund. Kaushik added, “Zubin my office is contacting the customer care and they are saying what I expected, NO REFUND. Is it right?? Is this the way to earn extra money by harassing a passenger. It is not about getting refund but it is about voicing your grievance,” he added.

Here is the post:

Kaushik also said that had he wanted he could have held the flight but he didn’t do it because he didn’t want to keep passengers waiting anymore after “three hours of torturous delay.”

Reacting to the post, Go First responded and said, “We thank you for reaching out to us and we regret any inconvenience cause. You will hear from our office soon.”