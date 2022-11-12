ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Satish Kaushik calls Anupam Kher the ‘new showman’ of Hindi film industry

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik, who recently attended the premiere of his friend Anupam Kher’s new film ‘Uunchai’, has called the latter the new showman of the film industry.

Having worked together in successful films including ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai’, and ‘Jamai Raja’, their friendship goes back decades.

Taking to his social media, Satish shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen together with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. He captioned it: “After a long time it was so joyful to attend the premiere of ‘Uunchai’. It reminded me of 90’s when such premieres used to happen with great fanfare.”

The actor-director enjoyed the film and praised Sooraj Barjatya for his direction: “Sooraj Barjatya’s inspirational family entertainer was great, as always with outstanding performances. Nobody can touch him as a director and storyteller. The mood was festive to celebrate 75 years of Rajshri Productions.”

He further mentioned: “For this grand show the credit goes to @actorprepares and my friend @anupamkher who can be called the new showman of the film industry after Raj Kapoor & Subhash Ghai. Keep going Mr unstoppable Kher.”

20221112-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varsha Bollamma’s ‘tough’ questions entertain fans, followers

    Fahmaan Khan looks to grow more as an actor in 2022

    Shilpa Shetty’s look of the day is a colour riot

    Fatima Sana Shaikh raises awareness about Epilepsy on social media