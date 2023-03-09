ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Satish Kaushik last post is from Javed Akhtar’s Holi party

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik, who passed away aged 67 late on Wednesday, had attended a Holi party hosted by Javed Akhtar and his wife-actor Shabana Azmi at their home in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Satish Kaushik had shared a series of pictures on Instagram as he celebrated the occasion with his friends from the Hindi film industry. In the pictures, the actor is posed with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Javed Akhtar. He was seen posing for the pictures in an orange coloured T-shirt and white pants.

He captioned the image: “Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #colours #swipe left.”

20230309-102605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rasika travels through her home state in ‘Postcards from Jharkhand’

    Creators Pushkar, Gayathri overwhelmed by response to ‘Suzhal-The Vortex’

    Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ to be screened at Busan International Film Fest

    Big B: ‘Another 365 begins’