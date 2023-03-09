Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik, who passed away aged 67 late on Wednesday, had attended a Holi party hosted by Javed Akhtar and his wife-actor Shabana Azmi at their home in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Satish Kaushik had shared a series of pictures on Instagram as he celebrated the occasion with his friends from the Hindi film industry. In the pictures, the actor is posed with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Javed Akhtar. He was seen posing for the pictures in an orange coloured T-shirt and white pants.

He captioned the image: “Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #colours #swipe left.”

