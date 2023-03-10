ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Satish Kaushik proposed to marry Neena Gupta pregnant with Masaba

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away on March 9 at the age of 66 in New Delhi after suffering from a heart attack was a good friend of actress Neena Gupta, who is also from Delhi. He worked with her in Kundan Shah’s 1983 film ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaro’.

In her autobiography, Neena talks glowingly about their friendship and how much he helped her during her tough time.

She reveals in ‘Sach Kahun Toh: An Autobiography’ that when she was pregnant with cricketer Viv Richard’s child, he offered to marry her as she was unmarried at that time.

He said: “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.”

Later, in an interview, he also shared that he and Neena are friends since 1975 and he just wanted to be with her so that she was not left to fend for herself in her tough times.

Neena’s daughter Masaba shared a throwback picture of her mother, Satish Kaushik, and Anupam Kher.

Masaba also took to Instagram story and shared a black and white picture from ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ featuring Neena, Satish and Pankaj Kapoor and wrote in the caption: “Rest in peace, Kaushik uncle. You gave mom the greatest gift… Your kindness through all those years – we will miss you.”

20230310-185803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Waluscha De Sousa reveals why she choose to be part of...

    Koratala Siva clears the air on ‘NTR30’

    Gaurav Amlani reveals more about his latest project ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’

    Manchu Manoj fined by Hyderabad traffic cops for using tinted glass...